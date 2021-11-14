“Guptill played Test match”: Harbhajan Singh finds faults in Martin Guptill’s T20 World Cup 2021 final innings vs Australia

Martin Guptill: The experienced opening batter from New Zealand couldn’t quite get going at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

During the final match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Australia in Dubai, New Zealand opening batter Martin Guptill’s innings has allured a lot of criticism for him.

Opening the batting with Daryl Mitchell (11), Guptill had initially given the impression of putting on display his attacking instincts. The right-hand batter had hit a four each off Australia’s new-ball bowlers in Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Despite scoring three boundaries in the first four overs, Guptill sort of lost his timing especially after Mitchell’s dismissal in the fourth over. Guptill, who didn’t score another boundary in his innings, was seen struggling for runs in a 50-ball 48-run partnership alongside captain Kane Williamson.

Eventually wanting to take on Australia spinner Adam Zampa in the 12th over, Guptill’s slog went straight into Marcus Stoinis’ hands at deep mid-wicket. Expected to do much better as New Zealand’s highest T20I run-scorer against Australia, Guptill departed after scoring 28 (35) at a strike rate of 80.

New Zealand, who scored just 57/1 at the halfway mark, have successfully turned the table in the second half of their innings primarily due to Williamson’s 14th half-century in the shortest format.

Twitter reactions on Martin Guptill:

Guptil played test match for NZ.. what was that inn 35 balls 28?? Seriously 😳 man — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2021

Guptill’s wicket makes 0 difference to ESPNcricinfo’s Forecaster. 157 the projected score before the wicket, and after also. NZ won’t be awfully disappointed. #T20WorldCupFinal — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) November 14, 2021

Wade tactical drop of Guptill earlier. 4D chess. — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) November 14, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.