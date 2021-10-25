“Haan Bhajji, walkover lena hai”: Shoaib Akhtar trolls Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan’s win over India in T20 World Cup

After Pakistan’s win, Shoaib Akhtar trolled Harbhajan Singh via video over his walkover comment that he made before the game.

For Pakistan, 24th October 2021 will be remembered as a historical day. They registered their first-ever victory on India in the history of the T20 world cup. Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in Dubai, which is India’s biggest ever defeat in this format of the game.

After winning the toss, Pakistan invited India to bat first, due to the dew factor. Shaheen Afridi was on fire in the powerplay overs, whereas Imad Wasim kept it tight from the other side. At 6 runs, India lost both Rahul and Rohit, courtesy of some peach bowling from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi scalped three wickets in the game, whereas Hasan Ali chipped in with a couple.

Pakistan’s inconsistent batting has choked under pressure a lot of times in the past, but this time it was different. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan didn’t even lose a sweat, and both of them scored brilliant half-centuries. Rizwan scored 79 runs at strike-rate of 143.64, whereas Babar scored 68 runs at 130.77. Both openers created history for Pakistan with the bat, whereas Afridi was adjudged the man of the match.

Shoaib Akhtar trolls Harbhajan Singh

There is a history of rivalry between Sh0aib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh. In the 2010 Asia Cup, Bhajji smashed a six on Akhtar’s bowling and lead India to a win. Both of them got involved in a heated battle as well.

Asia Cup 2010. A thrilling India v Pakistan game on progress. @harbhajan_singh hits Shoaib Akhtar for 6. Shoaib, perhaps fustrated, has a go at Bhajji before the final over. When 3 runs were needed of 2 balls, Harbhajan hit a six! See Shoaib’s reaction after that hit 😂 pic.twitter.com/VYPLUOJzoB — Mainak Sinha🏏📽️ (@cric_archivist) October 18, 2021



Before the 2021 T20 World Cup clash, Bhajji told Akhtar that Pakistan should give India a walkover in the match. After winning the game, Akhtar uploaded a video where he teased Harbhajan Singh’s walkover comment.



Rawalpindi Express records

Known as Rawalpindi Express, Akhtar has been considered one of Pakistan’s finest bowlers. Shoiab has scalped 178 test wickets, whereas has 247 ODI wickets under his belt. He has been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Akhtar is one of the few bowlers to reach the mark of 160 km/h in bowling.