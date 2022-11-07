“Fantasy Final Indeed”: AB de Villiers all in for India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final at the MCG

The Super-12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is done and dusted, and it is time for the knockouts of the tournament. AB de Villiers asked his Twitter followers about the final they want to see, and it is obvious that the majority of the people voted for an epic India vs Pakistan encounter.

Pakistan surprised everyone by reaching the semi-final, and they are certainly a very strong outfit. They will face New Zealand in the first semi-final at the SCG. The pitch in Sydney will favour the spinners, and the side will boast their chances to beat the Kiwis in that match.

India, on the other hand, will face England at the Adelaide Oval. This match can be a really close one as the English team is one of the best in the business, whereas the Indian team also have some superstar players in their ranks. Both matches can be great for a cricketing spectacle.

AB de Villiers all in for India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final

AB de Villiers recently created a poll on Twitter where he asked people whether they want to see India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final, and most of them replied positively only. After that, de Villiers also gave his view on the same.

AB said that New Zealand and England will definitely have a say in the semi-final of the tournament as both of them are amazing teams, and they have played some great cricket in the tournament. He insists that there will be two amazing semi-finals in the offering. Although, in the end, AB also said that he also wants an India vs Pakistan final.

“Fantasy final indeed! So far 70% have voted Yes, but I’m sure NZ and ENG will have something to say about that. Both teams have amazing line-ups and are in good form. Gonna be two epic semi-final clashes. My vote goes for an Ind/Pak final too, would be a mouth-watering encounter,” AB de Villiers tweeted.

Both India and Pakistan met earlier in the tournament at the MCG only, and it was an epic clash between both sides. This was one of the closest games of the tournament, and with the numbers that India vs Pakistan produces, it will be one hell of an encounter for a World Cup final.