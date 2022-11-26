Hamilton ODI records India: Seddon Park Hamilton India ODI matches all result list

The forthcoming second ODI between New Zealand and India will be the first time in over two and a half years when India will be playing an international match at the Seddon Park. The last of India’s 17 matches across formats here was an ODI which had resulted in a loss for them.

India, however, wouldn’t want to lose their second ODI in a row in this series, third ODI in a row in Hamilton and sixth in a row against the Black Caps to remain alive in the series till the third match scheduled to be played on Friday.

Hamilton ODI records India

Since playing their first match at this venue over four decades ago, India have won five, lost 10 and drawn two matches across formats. 2009 was the most successful year for India with respect to this stadium as they had followed an 84-run (D/L Method) ODI victory (only ODI win vs New Zealand here) with a 10-wicket Test win (only Test win here) within a fortnight.

Speaking particularly about ODIs, India haven’t won a match here since an 8-wicket victory over Ireland during ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. A poor record in Hamilton ODIs means that India have won three and lost eight out of their 11 attempts at this venue. Playing against the home team, India have won one and lost six (four on the trot since 2009) out of seven Hamilton ODIs.

Among active Indian cricketers, highest ODI run-scorers at the Seddon Park are Virat Kohli (175), Rohit Sharma (170), Shikhar Dhawan (125), Shreyas Iyer (103) and KL Rahul (88). Both set to play tomorrow, readers must note that captain Dhawan and batter Iyer have scored ODI centuries at this venue.

Highest ODI wicket-takers at this stadium among active Indian bowlers are Mohammed Shami (8), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3), Ishant Sharma (3), Ravichandran Ashwin (2), Ravindra Jadeja (2) and Kuldeep Yadav (2). Barring Yadav and pacer Shardul Thakur (1), no other bowler of the current Indian squad has picked an ODI wicket here.

Seddon Park Hamilton India ODI matches all result list