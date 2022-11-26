Weather tomorrow Hamilton NZ: Hamilton Cricket Ground weather forecast for 2nd IND vs NZ ODI at Seddon Park

In the form of the second ODI, the second last match of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 will be played in Hamilton on Sunday. While a victory will aid the hosts to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series, an Indian victory will prevent the third ODI from becoming a dead-rubber.

With only a one-day gap between two matches in different cities, there could be a possibility of both the teams making a change or two to their respective Playing XIs. Some fast bowlers, in particular, could be rotated to avoid exhaustion of playing an ODI right after the travel day.

The players who had warmed the bench during the first ODI in Auckland were Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Weather tomorrow Hamilton

Although Eden Park survived a minor rain scare yesterday, the same can’t be predicted with respect to Seddon Park tomorrow as inclement weather conditions will continue to make their presence felt in the Southern hemisphere.

In spite of Saturday not being witness to rainfall in the city, rain is expected to pour down in Hamilton from Sunday morning. If tried and tested weather portal AccuWeather is to be believed, rain probability over the Seddon Park will be around 50% at noon. By the time the toss is scheduled to take place (exactly a couple of hours after noon), rain probability will increase to 67%.

ALSO READ: Seddon Park, Hamilton, ODI records

The number will then vary in vicinity (mostly above) of 50% till night. Despite a slight decrease, rain probability will still be at 34% at midnight. Therefore, all the stakeholders should start preparing for high prospects of a rain-affected New Zealand-India ODI on a holiday.

Hamilton hourly weather November 27

02:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 67%).

03:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

04:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

05:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 68%).

06:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

07:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 68%).

08:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 52%).

09:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 48%).

10:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 41%).

11:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

00:00 AM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).