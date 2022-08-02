“Hardik is a luxury”: McGrath highlights Hardik Pandya’s importance in India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has highlighted the importance of Hardik Pandya in the Indian squad ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The lack of a genuine pace all-rounder has always hurt the Indian team, and Hardik Pandya has been the only solution of the same. However, the injury concerns of Hardik have always halted his inclusion on the side.

Hardik’s selection in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 was criticized as he was not even fit to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL as an all-rounder. He played the T20 World Cup as a batter only and was dropped from the Indian side after India’s elimination from the World Cup.

Gujarat Titans showed their trust in Hardik despite his injury, and he delivered for them. The Titans won IPL 2022 under the captaincy of Hardik, where his individual performances were great as well. Pandya scored 487 IPL 2022 runs at 44.27, whereas he also scalped eight wickets with the ball.

In the recent ODI series against England, Hardik won the player of the series award for his excellent performances with both bat and the ball. He scored 100 runs in a couple of innings, whereas he also scalped six wickets in his bowling as well.

Glenn McGrath highlights Hardik Pandya’s performance

Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has highlighted the importance of Hardik Pandya in the Indian cricket team. He has said that the presence of Hardik will boost the Indian team in both the batting and bowling department. McGrath insists that Hardik is an intelligent bowler nowadays and his hitting ability makes him a package.

“Cricket is very much a confidence sport. Hardik is very much a confidence player. If he is bowling well, it has a positive impact on his batting. He is two players in one. He is a luxury. He is a good, intelligent bowler and powerful hitter. He has got a good game plan,” McGrath was quoted as saying to the reporters.

.@hardikpandya7 sure knows how to make a splash at the Asia Cup! Is he your first-choice all-rounder to be a part of #TeamIndia‘s Playing XI? 🤔#BelieveInBlue | #AsiaCup2022, starts Aug 27 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/4cbJugHxWR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 23, 2022

Hardik Pandya has scored 3533 T20 runs at 29.44, courtesy of 13 half-centuries, whereas he has also scalped 125 wickets. The addition of Hardik will definitely bolster the Indian team in both the batting and bowling department. Team India struggled a lot in the UAE because of the team balance, and the inclusion of Hardik will solve that problem.