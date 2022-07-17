IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Man of the Series: Who won IND vs ENG Man of the Series in ODIs?

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Man of the Series: The Indian all-rounder won a series award for the second time in his ODI career.

During the third ODI of India’s tour of England 2022 in Manchester, India beat England by 5 wickets to register a 2-1 series. With England winning a one-off Test earlier this month and India winning both the white-ball series, the visitors have taken laurels with respect to the full tour.

India, who’ve now won their 11th bilateral ODI series against England, have extended their dominating run over this opposition in the last decade. Readers must note that India have won six out of the last seven bilateral ODI series against England.

England, who managed to dismiss the Indian top-order cheaply for the second consecutive time, had to give away all the progress made with the new balls in front of a match-winning 115-ball 133-run fifth-wicket partnership between India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (125*) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (71).

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Man of the Series

Pant, who was declared the Player of the Match for scoring a maiden ODI century on Sunday, managed to pin down Pandya (sixth ODI half-century and career-best bowling figures of 7-3-24-4) for this award.

Having said that, 28-year old Pandya ended up winning the Player of the Series award for being the second-highest run-scorer and fourth-wicket wicket-taker. Pandya, who has won his second series award (after five years) in ODI cricket, scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 101.01 and picked six wickets at an average and strike rate of 12.33 and 17 respectively.

Super performance in england ..not easy in their country ..2-2 test .win in T20 and one days..well done dravid ,rohit sharma,ravi shastri,virat kohli @bcci ..pant just special..so is pandu .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 17, 2022

“White ball is something close to me. We all know how good a team England is. For us, as a team, it was important to come here, set out the plans what we’ll bowl and execute it. Important for me to stop the runs, bowl as many dot balls. They were cruising at one point. I love short balls. Don’t fancy people taking me on. Gets me into the game,” Pandya told Sky Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.