Hardik Pandya bowling: Indian all-rounder started bowling practice ahead of ICC T20 World Game against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya bowling: Team India received a much-needed boost ahead of the ICC T20 World Game against New Zealand on 31 October.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been adjudged fit to face New Zealand on 31 October. The all-rounder got hurt on his shoulder while batting in the game against Pakistan. He then didn’t take the field and Ishan Kishan came on as his replacement.

He was then taken for scans during the game. “Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans,” the BCCI informed earlier.

Hardik Pandya plays an important part in giving a balance to team India. He can bat the number six slot, whereas Pandya can also fulfill the role of the 6th bowler in the team. But, the injury of Hardik Pandya has been an everlasting issue. However, the Indian team has received a much-needed boost ahead of the game.

Hardik Pandya bowling practice

When Hardik was involved in the T20 World Cup squad, the selectors mentioned that he will bowl in the tournament. However, he didn’t bowl a single ball in IPL’s second leg, whereas he also missed a couple of games. Pandya bowled 16 overs on the Sri Lankan tour in July and has not bowled a single over since then.

However, ahead of the game against New Zealand, the team got a brilliant sight in the training. On Wednesday, Hardik went through his fitness drills under the observation of Sohum Desai and Nitin Patel. After that, he bowled close to 20 minutes in the nets. He was seen bowling to Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the nets. Mentor MS Dhoni was keeping a close eye on him, whereas Ravi Shastri was also present.

India needs six bowlers to maintain a balance on their side, and this sight of Hardik bowling is a huge bonus for them. There are high chances that Hardik can bowl an over or two and his slow bowling variations can be vital for the team.