Cricket

Hardik Pandya bowling: Indian all-rounder started bowling practice ahead of ICC T20 World Game against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya bowling: Indian all-rounder started bowling practice ahead of ICC T20 World Game against New Zealand
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Never sent an email; I talk bad behind people’s backs”: Charles Barkley hilariously reveals to Ernie that he’s old-fashioned
Next Article
"LORD HAVE MERCY! Russell Westbrook led with a Quadruple Double, with 10 TURNOVERS!": Skip Bayless launches an assault on the Lakers' superstar as they blow a 26-point lead and lose to the Thunder
Cricket Latest News
Mitchell Starc injury: Australian pacer's injury creates major doubt in Australian camp for ICC T20 World Cup
Mitchell Starc injury: Australian pacer’s injury creates major doubt in team’s camp for ICC T20 World Cup

Mitchell Starc injury: Australian left-arm pacer got injured while training ahead of the ICC T20…