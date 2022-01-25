""My preparation is to play as an all-rounder": Hardik Pandya confirms he is aiming to make a comeback as an all-rounder

In an interview with Boria Majumdar, Hardik Pandya has confirmed that he is aiming to make a comeback as an all-rounder.

There are a lot of mysteries in this world, and Hardik Pandya’s injury is surely one of them. India has always lacked a genuine pace all-rounder, and Hardik Pandya has been seen as a solution for the last five years. However, he has not fulfilled his potential till now.

When Hardik was involved in the T20 World Cup squad, the selectors mentioned that he will bowl in the tournament. However, he didn’t bowl a single ball in IPL’s second leg, whereas he also missed a couple of games. He played for the Mumbai Indians as a pure batsman. After an operation of his back, Hardik returned to cricket as a batsman. However, he did bowl some overs in between.

After a struggling T20 World Cup, Pandya was axed from the Indian white-ball team. It is now said that he has asked the selectors to give him time to prepare for the return. It is understood that Hardik Pandya will now directly play in the IPL. He has been announced as the captain of the all-new Ahmedabad side.

Hardik Pandya confirms he wants to come back as an all-rounder

In an interview with Boria Majumdar on the show “Backstage with Boria”, Hardik answered some important questions. He said that he is preparing to return as an all-rounder in the IPL. He said he is getting fit, but cannot say what may happen in the future.

“My preparation, hard work and plan is to play as an all rounder but if anything goes bad then I don’t know,” Hardik Pandya said.

“I feel good and strong at the moment so eventually the time will say.”

Hardik Pandya also credited MS Dhoni for his grooming in International cricket. He said that MS allowed him to take his own decisions so that he can last long in cricket.

“Mahi Bhai groomed me and gave me alot of freedom. He wanted me to make my own mistakes and learn from it,” Pandya said

“He never shows that he’s there, but he’s always there for you behind the scenes”.