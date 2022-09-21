Hardik Pandya private jet: Net worth of Hardik Pandya in rupees in 2022

Hardik Pandya private jet: The flamboyant Indian allrounder has been an open book while flaunting his lavish lifestyle on social media.

Unlike quite a few celebrities or well-off VVIPs in India across different fields, the Indian Cricket team allrounder Hardik Pandya does not hold himself back when it comes to explicitly exhibiting his extravagant lifestyle – one that should be expected from an important member of a team playing under the richest Cricket board in the world.

Even in Indian politics, out of the 543 members of the Lok Sabha (upper house of the Indian parliament), 475 of them (or 88%), are declared ‘crorepatis’ (as per their affidavit), and despite this fact, a renowned MP from the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, who was spotted donning a ‘Burberry T-shirt’ worth INR 41,000 recently, was hilariously criticized by the ruling BJP despite Mr. Gandhi possessing enough generational wealth alone to afford many such T-shirts.

Thus, for a common man to expect the super rich to lead a rather modest public life, would only expose the former’s two-facedness, despite knowing that they are capable of leading a luxurious life.

As for Pandya in our case, the hard-hitting allrounder just does not seem to care for the aforementioned common public perception, and be it his expensive watches, or even a private jet, he does from time to time flaunt his several materialistic possessions via his social media handles.

Hardik Pandya private jet: Hardik Pandya net worth

As per several reports in the beginning of this year, Hardik Pandya’s net worth accumulates to the tune of INR 67 Crores, thanks to his social media engagements, income as a cricketer, investments, and around a dozen brand endorsements.

Just the last month, and a few days before the commencement of Asia Cup 2022, Pandya took to his Instagram handle to post a video of ‘a day in his life’, where he is seen arriving his home by travelling in his private jet, while wearing a black vest, a silver chain, a golden watch, flaunting his shades etc. before beginning with his training out in the field.

The 28-year-old is presently with the Indian team, playing a three-match home T20I series against Australia.