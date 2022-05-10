Hardik Pandya watch price: Who is elder Hardik or Krunal?

Hardik Pandya watch price: The Gujarat Titans skipper has a decent collection of luxury watches which he has often flaunted on social media.

Team India all-rounder and currently the skipper of the debutant IPL franchise Gujarat Titans (GT), Hardik Pandya, has managed to take his side through to the playoffs, by defeating another debutant side in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 62 runs in the ongoing 15th season of the marquee league.

Marred by injury since the 2021 T20 World Cup which was held in UAE, Pandya has not only marked his return back in the capacity of an able leader, but has also come up with some notable performances with both bat and the ball in the ongoing season as well.

With the bat, the 28-year-old has so far scored 344 runs across 11 innings at an average of 38.22, with the help of three fifties. With the ball, he has scalped a total of 4 wickets across 6 innings, at an economy rate of 7.58 rpo.

Hardik was up against his brother Krunal Pandya, who himself has performed decently well in the ongoing season, especially with the ball in hand. The Southpaw all-rounder has picked up 9 wickets across 10 innings, at a commendable Economy rate of 6.56 runs per Over for LSG, as his side too, is just one win away from securing a place in the playoffs.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya house, family details, and net worth

Hardik Pandya watch price

Apart from his flamboyant all-round abilities on the Cricket field, Hardik Pandya is also quite a hipster, with a rich collection of apparels, accessories, footwear et al, as has been observed via his social media handles.

The 28-year-old had dominated the headlines last year, when the Mumbai airport customs department had the possession of one of Pandya’s luxury watches worth INR 1.5 Crore (as mentioned by Pandya) which he had purchased from Dubai, for proper valuation and documentation.

As per reports, Pandya has a watch collection worth almost INR 11 Crore.

He has been spotted flaunting the ultra luxury watch brand from the house of Patek Philippe, the ‘Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711’ to be specific, which is worth INR 5 Crore.

From the same aforementioned brand, he also is in possession of the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712R, which is reportedly worth INR 1.65 Crore.

Moreover, in June 2020, Pandya had also uploaded a couple of photos after taking, what he called it the ‘chef duties at the Pandya household’, of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph which can be purchased for INR 1 Crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Who is elder Hardik or Krunal?

Krunal Pandya, 31, is the elder brother to Hardik Pandya, 28, with both having played for Baroda in the domestic circuit.

However, it is the younger sibling Hardik, who had first made his team India debut in the year 2016 against Australia. Krunal, on the other hand, had his maiden India call up in the year 2018, against the West Indies.