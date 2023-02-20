Hardik Pandya, who was fined INR 20 Lakh in television show controversy, once had an FIR registered against him for disrespecting Dr. BR Ambedkar

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is certainly enjoying the best cricketing phase of his life. After leading India in a number of T20Is, Pandya is set to lead the Indian team in the 1st ODI against Australia as well in the absence of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who will miss the first ODI due to family commitments.

Pandya made his debut for India in 20016, and in the very first match, he went out of control after taking his first wicket. He once recalled how then-Indian captain MS Dhoni had asked him to control his emotions. Pandya is a mature cricketer now and his evolved leadership is an example of the same.

Pandya has been through some controversies as well. He was fined INR 20 lakh and faced a ban as well for his comments on a television show a few years ago. However, in 2018, Pandya was engaged in a controversy, and it was a much more serious one.

Hardik Pandya once had an FIR registered against him for disrespecting Dr. BR Ambedkar

The flamboyant cricketer got himself into trouble when an SC/ST court in Rajasthan ordered the police to register an FIR against Hardik Pandya for disrespecting Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the father of the Indian constitution. Dr. Meghwal, a lawyer by profession, had filed a petition regarding the same in court.

Meghwal had a WhatsApp screenshot, and he alleged that Pandya disrespected certain sections of the society. Pandya gave a clarification that he has immense respect for the Indian constitution and that he wiould never do something like this. He further clarified that the tweet was posted by someone else from a fake Twitter account.

“I have the utmost respect for Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the Indian Constitution, and the many communities that call India their home and I would not indulge in making any kind of statement that is derogatory and/or which insults the sentiments of any community,” Pandya had released a statement around the matter.

It was later revealed that Pandya was absolutely right in his justification. Pandya’s official Twitter handle is @hardikpandya7, whereas the derogatory Tweeted from a parody account, whose handle was @sirhardik3777. Hence, no action was taken against Pandya in this regard.