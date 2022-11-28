“Our jam, our moves”: Hardik Pandya dances with MS Dhoni and Ishan Kishan on Bollywood songs in latest Instagram video

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is certainly one of the most important players in the Indian setup at the moment. He successfully led India in the T20I series in New Zealand and is currently on rest. Pandya recently attended a party where he was seen grooving with MS Dhoni.

Pandya’s return has been excellent for the Indian team. He was dropped after the last T20 World Cup in UAE, but he was then appointed as the captain of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. This decision raised quite a few eyeballs, but Hardik proved his class by winning the IPL title.

With the next year’s World Cup in mind, the fitness of Hardik will play a big part and that’s why his workload will be managed. He is out of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, and he will also be missing the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

Hardik Pandya dances with MS Dhoni and Ishan Kishan on Bollywood songs

Hardik Pandya has shared a video on his social media handles that has gone viral on social media. In the video, Pandya is attending a party where he is seen dancing with MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan on viral Bollywood tracks. Dhoni is seen grooving on songs like ‘Dilli wali Girlfriend’, ‘Kaala Chasma’, ‘Paagal’, etc.

Rapper Badshah is also seen in the video where he is performing his top tracks. The dancing moves of Dhoni and Pandya are appreciated by fans around the world. The bond between Hardik and Dhoni is quite famous, and Pandya said that he has learned quite a few leadership qualities from MS.

Dhoni has retired from international cricket, but he is still active in the IPL, and he will be leading the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. Dhoni stepped down as the captain last season, but he was re-instated in between. Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan are also seen in the video.

Both Pandya Brothers and Ishan used to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, but the team released the Pandya brothers ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Hardik was then signed by Gujarat, whereas Krunal was bought by Lucknow in the auction.