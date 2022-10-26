“Hardik wants to play all the games”: Paras Mhambrey confirms India won’t rest Hardik Pandya or other key players for Super 12 match vs Netherlands

India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has said that Hardik Pandya wants to play all the game and he won’t be rested against the Netherlands.

After defeating Pakistan in a blockbuster game in Melbourne, the caravan of the Indian team has now reached Sydney where they will face the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Anything can happen in cricket, but this match is relatively easier than the last match against Pakistan.

The performance of Virat Kohli is a huge boost for the Indian side, and if he can continue his form, it will be huge for the Indian team. Hardik Pandya also proved his utility in the last match, whereas the bowlers of the side also looked in a great rhythm.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are struggling to score runs, and this will be an excellent opportunity for them to get some runs in their kitty before the big matches ahead. It will be interesting to see the playing combination of India in this match.

Paras Mhambrey confirms India won’t rest Hardik Pandya against Netherlands

India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has confirmed that the Indian team is not looking to rest their key players for the match against the Netherlands. Hardik Pandya has been handled with caution by the Indian team after his back injury, but Mhambrey has confirmed that Hardik wants to play all the matches of the tournament.

Mhambrey insists that they haven’t made any thought about resting anyone, and Hardik provides a lot of balance to the Indian team. He also said that Virat won the match for India against Pakistan, but Hardik also deserves some appreciation as he stitched a brilliant partnership with Virat.

“Hardik wants to play all the games,” Paras Mhambrey said ahead of the match against the Netherlands.

“That is important. And we are not looking at whom to rest, there is no such thought about any particular player. Hardik is a very important player for us. He adds a lot of balance: he is both bowling and batting.”

Paras Mhambrey on playing R Ashwin over Yuzvendra Chahal

Team India opted to play with R Ashwin instead of Yuzvendra Chahal against Pakistan, and Mhambrey has shed some light on that decision as well. He said that they keep a look at a lot of things while deciding their combination, but the ability of Ashwin to bat gives him a nod over his fellow spinner.

“We look at the batting combination of the teams we are playing. You do your own homework: which players are struggling, which type of bowlers their batters are struggling against. The other thing which works in favour of Ashwin is that he can contribute with the bat,” Paras Mhambrey added.