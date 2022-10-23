King Kohli is back: Twitter reactions on Chase Master of Cricket Virat Kohli powering India to win vs Pakistan at MCG

King Kohli is back: Virat Kohli played the innings of his life to lead India to an emphatic win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Melbourne Cricket Ground certainly witnessed one of the best India-Pakistan games in the history of cricket. When it was looking like Pakistan have sealed the competition, India made an emphatic comeback in the last few overs to register a win that will be remembered for ages.

Batting first, Pakistan managed to score a competitive total of 159/8 due to half-centuries from Iftekhar Ahmed and Shan Masood. Arshdeep Singh took the wickets of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan quite early, but it was an excellent fightback by the rest of the Pakistan batters.

India just could not get going as well, and they lost 4 wickets for just 31 runs, but Virat Kohli was in his zone, and he was adamant that he will take the side home. He got an able partner in Hardik Pandya, and both of them added 113 runs for the 5th wicket. Virat was obviously the aggressor.

Team India needed 24 runs in the last 8 balls, and Virat smashed Haris Rauf for two consecutive sixes on the last two balls of the 19th over. There was a lot of drama in the last over, where India lost the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, but India managed to win the match on the last ball. Kohli scored 82 runs in just 53 balls at a strike-rate of 154.72.

King Kohli is back

The Twitterati went berserk after Virat’s excellent knock against Pakistan.

.@imVkohli shone bright in the chase and was #TeamIndia‘s top performer from the second innings of the #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup clash. A summary of his batting performance pic.twitter.com/493WAMUXca — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2022

Such a beautiful diwali gift for all of us Thank you #TeamIndia

Thank you @imVkohli #INDvsPAK2022 — Shirley Setia (@ShirleySetia) October 23, 2022

King Kohli for a reason!!! What an innings ❤️ — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) October 23, 2022

What a win. India handling the pressure brilliantly and Virat Kohli playing an innings for the ages. One of the best that one will ever see and a great win for Team India. Jai Hind #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/tJXzEKi71p — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 23, 2022

THE MAN. THE MYTH. THE LEGEND. THE ONE. THE ONLY. VIRAT KOHLI. pic.twitter.com/3Zhhhpi6jv — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 23, 2022

Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali

What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is

probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/3TwVbYscpa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022

When the kingdom falls, the king rises… Take a bow King Kohli. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/aDdOJwoZnU — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 23, 2022

Virat Kohli was so emotional, he knew what was the outside noise few months ago and he keep giving answers with the bat. pic.twitter.com/t2KHYiClx3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022

