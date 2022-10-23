footer logo
King Kohli is back: Twitter reactions on Chase Master of Cricket Virat Kohli powering India to win vs Pakistan at MCG

Rishikesh Sharma
|Sun Oct 23 2022

Virat Kohli during his knock against Pakistan

King Kohli is back: Virat Kohli played the innings of his life to lead India to an emphatic win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Melbourne Cricket Ground certainly witnessed one of the best India-Pakistan games in the history of cricket. When it was looking like Pakistan have sealed the competition, India made an emphatic comeback in the last few overs to register a win that will be remembered for ages.

Batting first, Pakistan managed to score a competitive total of 159/8 due to half-centuries from Iftekhar Ahmed and Shan Masood. Arshdeep Singh took the wickets of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan quite early, but it was an excellent fightback by the rest of the Pakistan batters.

India just could not get going as well, and they lost 4 wickets for just 31 runs, but Virat Kohli was in his zone, and he was adamant that he will take the side home. He got an able partner in Hardik Pandya, and both of them added 113 runs for the 5th wicket. Virat was obviously the aggressor.

Team India needed 24 runs in the last 8 balls, and Virat smashed Haris Rauf for two consecutive sixes on the last two balls of the 19th over. There was a lot of drama in the last over, where India lost the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, but India managed to win the match on the last ball. Kohli scored 82 runs in just 53 balls at a strike-rate of 154.72.

King Kohli is back

The Twitterati went berserk after Virat’s excellent knock against Pakistan.

An engineering graduate and ardent Sports fan. Writing about Cricket, but love Football as well. Sourav Ganguly made me fall in love with cricket and Liverpool FC did the same in Football.

