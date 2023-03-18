Harleen Deol father name: Is Harleen Deol related to Bollywood’s Deol family?

Indian women’s cricket team all-rounder Harleen Deol has delivered some crucial performances in the Women’s Premier League 2023 for the Gujarat Giants. The surname ‘Deol’ is quite popular in Bollywood, but it is to note that Harleen is not related to Bollywood’s Deol family.

Born and bought up in Chandigarh, Deol represents Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket. She made her debut for Punjab in domestic cricket in 2010 but shifted to Himachal Pradesh because of her father’s job. Deol’s family lives in Chandigarh now, but she still plays for Himachal only.

Deol idolizes the Indian women’s cricket team’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur. In fact, Deol got her maiden Indian call-up as a replacement for Kaur only, who was out due to an ankle injury in 2019. Apart from his batting and bowling, Deol has produced some stunning efforts in fielding as well.

Harleen Deol father name

Talking about Harleen’s family, Charanjit Kaur Deol is Harleen’s mother, whereas Baghel Singh Deol is her father. Baghel Singh is a businessman, whereas Charanjit Kaur is a government employee. She also has one brother in Manjot Singh Deol, who is a doctor by profession.

Deol went to Yadavindra Public School in Mohali and completed graduation from Mehr Chand Mahajan (MCM) DAV College for Women in Chandigarh. She started playing the game at the tender age of eight years. In 2019, she made her international debut for India and became just the second player (after Taniya Bhatia) from Chandigarh to play for the Indian team.

Deol has represented India in seven ODIs and 22 T20Is so far. She was recently bought by Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2023 auction for a price of INR 40 Lacs. It was a surprise that she was bought for her base price, but she has delivered in the tournament.

Deol family in Bollywood

The third generation of the Deol family has worked in Bollywood now. Dharmendra’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol along with daughter Isha Deol have worked in Bollywood for a long now. Sunny has two sons, Rajveer and Karan. Karan has already made his Bollywood debut.

Bobby also has two sons, Aryaman and Dharam. Both of them are yet to make their debuts yet, but there are a lot of news about Aryaman making his debut soon.