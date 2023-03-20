Harleen Deol husband name: Is Harleen Deol married?

No matter how much people might talk about merit being the sole factor which ultimately helps one advance in his/her career, one can never discount how possessing conventional good looks acts as a huge privilege one could ever have going forward.

So when people (mostly men) in India talk about women cricketers in Ellyse Perry, Sarah Taylor, Amelia Kerr, Smriti Mandhana, or Harleen Deol, their skills on the field of Cricket isn’t the only aspect which is part of the discussions.

Team India batter Harleen Deol is one such Cricketer who makes it to the list, and people simply cannot help but obsess over her good looks and personality. However, her on-field performances in the ongoing inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for the Gujarat Giants has made sure that fans have placed the spotlight on her for reasons she would genuinely be really proud of.

Harleen Deol husband name

Born in Chandigarh in June 1998, 24-year-old Harleen Deol has not been married as yet. A glance through her official Instagram handle, and she comes across as this fun-loving Punjabi women who can shake a leg or two, and has this deep affection for the game of Cricket.

However, her posts have no mention or intimation regarding the love of her life (if at all), and there is no mention via her interviews or other social media handles regarding the same.

Hence, one could possibly not be wrong to conclude that Deol is indeed single right now, although anything or everything with respect to her social and romantic life details does not necessarily need to find a space on the internet.

Harleen Deol in WPL 2023

Although her franchise Gujarat Giants got eliminated from WPL 2023, after losing against the UP Warriorz tonight, Harleen Deol did come up with a decent performance in the tournament for her side.

She ended the season as Giants’ second-highest run-getter, with 202 runs under her name across eight innings at an average of 28.85, with the help of a half-century.