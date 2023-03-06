Harmanpreet Kaur Net Worth: Harmanpreet Kaur salary WPL auction, property, cars collection details

Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur gave the WPL 2023 a blistering start by scoring a brilliant half-century. Kaur is one of the most popular names in women’s cricket at the moment, and according to Sportskeeda, she has a net worth of around INR 23 crores.

Kaur is currently captaining the Mumbai Indians Women in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League 2023. Mumbai Indians are one of the biggest franchise around, and captaining this franchise is certainly a huge deal for the brand value of Kaur. Earlier, she used to play for Supernovas in the Women’s T20 challenge.

Kaur is one of the few Indian players who have played in various leagues around the globe. Apart from WPL, she has played Women’s Big Bash League, The Hundred, Kia Super League, etc. She is in the top contract list of the BCCI as well.

Harmanpreet Kaur Net Worth

As stated earlier, Kaur’s net worth is around INR 23 crores. She was recently bought by Mumbai Indians in the WPL auction at a price of INR 1.80 crores. She earlier played for Supernovas in the Women’s T20 Challenge, where BCCI used to pay the players around INR 1 Lakh per match.

Kaur has played in the WBBL as well for Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder. The exact salary of WBBL is not revealed, but the elite overseas players earn around $40,000 per season.

Kaur owns a bungalow in Patiala, where she lives with her family. She also has a house in Mumbai, which she was awarded after her appointment as chief office superintendent in Indian railways. The exact value of both houses is not known.

Kaur earns a major chunk of revenue from brand endorsements as well. She endorses some popular brands like Boost, HDFC Life, CEAT Tyres, Nike, WTF Fantasy Sports, etc. According to reports, Kaur charges around INR 40-50 Lakh for endorsements.

Talking about cars, the Indian captain has a vintage customized Jeep, whereas she was also gifted a Datsun red-go sports car after her knock of 171 runs against Australia in the 2017 World Cup. Kaur also loves riding bikes, and she has a Harley Davidson in her garage.

Harmanpreet Kaur match fees

Last year, BCCI announced equal match fees for both Men and Women cricketers. Kaur earns INR 15 Lakh for a Test, INR 6 Lakh for an ODI and INR 3 Lakh for a T20I. She is also in the A category of BCCI central contract and earns INR 50 Lakh annually.