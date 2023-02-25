Harmanpreet Kaur boyfriend name: What is Harmanpreet Kaur marriage status?

Indian women’s cricket team suffered yet another defeat in the knockouts of a multi-nation event. Australia Women defeated the Indian team to reach the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. At one stage, India was cruising towards the win, but the run-out of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur changed the whole scenario.

Kaur and wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh were at the crease when India needed 41 runs from the last 33 balls, but then the freak incident happened when Kaur’s bat got stuck, and she got out. It was an easy 2nd run, but Kaur was a little slow in her run-up, and the mistake at the end proved costly for the Indian team.

Kaur was furious after the incident, and she threw her bat as well in frustration. The fans drew the parallel between Kaur’s run-out and MS Dhoni’s run-out in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, where the Indian Men’s team lost to New Zealand.

Harmanpreet Kaur boyfriend name

Harmanpreet Kaur hails from Moga in Punjab, and she is the first-ever women cricketer from her town to represent the Indian cricket team. The 33-year-old batter is unmarried yet, and there are no news about her being in a relationship with anyone as well. Even if she is in a relationship, there is nothing information about the same in the public domain.

Harmanpreet’s father Harmandar Singh worked as a clerk in Bank, whereas her mother, Satwinder Singh, is a housewife. She has four siblings as well. She is a Sikh by religion and completed her education at Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya in Jalandhar.

Kaur was recently bought by Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2023 auction at a price of INR 1.80 crores, and she will most probably be leading the franchise as well. Mumbai Indians’ is one of the most popular franchise, and it will do a whole lot of good for the brand value of the Indian captain.