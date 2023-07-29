Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has been owning the limelight for quite a few years now for his knack of dismissing Australia batter David Warner during The Ashes. Even otherwise, his white-coloured headband holding his beautiful blonde hair above it, is often loved by fans whenever he sprints towards a cricket pitch or goes for his famous celebrappeals with both his arms up in the air. Pretty privilege is surely a thing!

In addition to being one of the best bowlers in the history of Test cricket, a noticeable aspect of Broad’s conventional good looks has to do with his hairstyle as well. However, around three years ago, he did sport the butch haircut which made a lot of fans believe that he had some treatment meted out to a possible hair fall problem.

One of the possible reasons being that an inch-perfect and well-maintained haircut was certainly a source of attraction during the men’s semi-final match of Wimbledon 2019.

Has Stuart Broad Undergone Hair Transplant?

Reports from a host of articles on the web do confirm that Stuart Broad had undergone a hair transplant procedure some time in the year 2016. In fact, a The Sun article in 2019 confirmed that the current England Test captain Ben Stokes had undergone hair transplant from the very same company Broad had his hair treated before.

When Broad started wearing his headband in the year 2020, a huge section of fans believed that it was regularly donned due to a minor hairline touch up he had during that period, after the FUE hair transplant he had a few years ago.

It is worth of a mention that Broad himself has never accepted or denied having undergone the procedure of a hair transplant in his life.

Why Stuart Broad Wears Head Band?

However, what Broad had confirmed back in May 2020, was that the reason for him wearing the now-famous headband was to stop sweat dripping down his face. Moreover, with the global Coronavirus pandemic still being a headache for the people back then, the right-arm pacer would start wearing it as a precautionary measure to avoid touching his face to remove the sweat trickling down his forehead.

Furthermore, the band possibly comes in handy for him as the accumulated sweat in it would also help him maintain the shine of the cricket ball.