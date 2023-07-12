WATCH: All Of David Warner Dismissals vs Stuart Broad In Test Cricket

The amazing thing about sports rivalries is that not only does the events get registered gets in fans’ memories but the resultant hype around it puts an added pressure on the ones who find themselves at the receiving end of the result. Australia batter batter David Warner has been facing a tormenting time whilst facing England pacer Stuart Broad for quite some years now, and has become one of the most sought-after contests in Test cricket.

During the third Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2023, Broad yet again managed to have a wood over Warner as he dismissed him across both the innings by getting him caught in the slip cordon.

With his dismissal in the second innings of the Leeds Test, Warner now finds himself at the joint-third spot in the list of most dismissals of a batter by a bowler in Test cricket.

David Warner Dismissals Vs Stuart Broad In Test Cricket

The aforementioned event has now occurred a total of 17 times in the longest format. The string of dismissals had commenced during the fourth Test of Ashes 2013 in Chester-le-Street. Warner had chopped-on a Broad delivery back onto the stumps while defending the ball which was bowled quite close to the off-stump during the first innings.

Fans actually began claiming Warner to be Broad’s bunny during Ashes 2019, when the English pacer had dismissed him seven times across a five-match series. All in all, while the Aussie opener has been dismissed 11 times in England, the other six wickets have been effected in Australia.

By the end of third Ashes 2023 Test, the 36-year-old has already been dismissed three times by the right-arm pacer in this series, with the first one arriving in the first innings itself.

NOTE: Special mention to Twitter user @_spartan_45 for taking the effort of compiling the dismissals.

“Desperate That Australia Keep Picking Warner” – Michael Atherton

During an interaction with Sky Sports after Broad had dismissed Warner for the 15th time in Tests last month, former England captain Michael Atherton remarked that he’s desperate that the string of dismissals don’t cease to stop.

Reason being that Atherton is right at the top of the list of most dismissals of a batter by a bowler in Test cricket. Readers must note that he had been dismissed by former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath a total of 19 times in Tests.

Most Dismissals Of A Batter By A Bowler In Test Cricket

19 – Michael Atherton vs Glenn McGrath

18 – Arthur Morris vs Alec Bedser

17 – David Warner vs Stuart Broad

17 – Michael Atherton vs Curtly Ambrose

17 – Michael Atherton vs Courtney Walsh