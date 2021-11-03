Hat Trick in T20 World Cup 2021: List of Hat Tricks in 2021 T20 World Cup

How many players have taken a Hat Trick in T20 World Cup 2021 being held currently at the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Whenever discussions commence regarding the T2o format in the game of Cricket, people often get excited when a batter plays a wonderful cameo, or beats the bowlers black and blue while amassing plenty of runs on the scoreboard. Every Cricket fan loves it when batters go after the bowlers smashing them for boundaries and out-of-the-park maximums.

But, there are few other fans as well who are more in love with the skills and guile a bowler possesses and the way he/she outsmarts the batter in a game which has the batters have much of a say with its evolution over the years.

Fortunately for them, the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the United Arab Emirates has been more of a bowler-friendly one, courtesy the sluggish nature of the three venue pitches where the matches are being conducted at- Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

The batters have found a hard time more often than not, with the bowlers- especially the spinners and the ones with subtle variations making the optimum use of the conditions presented before them.

Players who’ve taken a Hat Trick in T20 World Cup 2021

Taking a Hat Trick is one of the most challenging tasks for a bowler in any format of the game. It is equivalent to hitting six sixes in a row, and certainly a rare feat. It requires the bowler to be at his/her lethal best with a know-how as to how exactly what the incoming batter is ready for before facing the delivery, and despite that opening the bag of tricks to outfox the batter.

As far as the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup is concerned, only two bowlers so far have managed to outfox the batters in three successive deliveries.

The first bowler to take a Hat Trick was the Irish all-rounder Curtis Campher, during the 3rd match of the qualifier stages (for the Super 12) versus the Netherlands. He ultimately returned with the figures of 4-0-26-4, and was instrumental in his team’s victory. He was also awarded the Player of the match for his stellar contribution.

The second bowler to achieve the rare feat was Sri Lanka’s all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga against South Africa at Sharjah. It was the 25th match of the Super 12 stages. He returned with figures of 4-0-20-3, but could not win it for his side on the given day.

Unlucky to end on the wrong side of the result but drop a 🤩 to congratulate Wanindu Hasaranga on becoming only the third player to pick up a hat-trick in #T20WorldCup. 👏🏻👏🏻#PlayBold #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/2maB47TLu7 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 30, 2021

List of Hat Takers in T20 World Cup 2021 after Match No.33

–Curtis Campher (4-0-26-4), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi versus Netherlands

–Wanindu Hasaranga (4-0-20-3), at the Sharjah Cricket Ground versus South Africa