"Hats off to him...": Andre Russel praises Tanveer Sangha after leg-spinner's brilliant performance in BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Andre Russel has praised leg-spinner, Tanveer Sangha, after his brilliant spell against the Melbourne Stars.

Andre Russel had a lot of praise for Tanveer Sangha after the leg-spinner’s impressive performance. Melbourne Stars defeated Sydney Thunder by six wickets in the BBL 11 game in Sydney. Andre Russel was at this very best in the game, and he got the Man of the Match trophy. Russel came in a tricky situation, and he blasted 43 runs off just 22 balls to take his side home. This is Melbourne Stars’ second consecutive victory over the Sydney Thunder.

Despite their loss, Tanveer Sangha managed to get some well-deserved praise for his brilliant performance. At one stage, Stars were cruising with Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis at the crease, but he took both of them in successive balls. In the end, he finished with 2-20 after four overs.

Dre-Russ was at his very best in the game, and he smashed the bowlers all over the park. However, Tanveer Sangha did manage to trouble him. Russel was at 26 runs in 11 balls when Sangha came to bowl the 15th over of the innings. The power surge was going on, and everybody expected Russel to smash Sangha.

Russel managed to take a single on the 1st ball, but he tried smashing the 3rd & 4th ball. Although he failed in both attempts, the 3rd ball even hurt Russel, and the Physio need to come on. Russel managed to clear the 5th ball of the over for a maximum. On the 6th ball, Sangha managed to hit the stumps, but the bails didn’t fall, and Russel got the lifeline.

Hans Moleman Productions presents: Dre getting hit by cricket ball… 😬 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/ERSZR4suO8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 12, 2021

Russel had a lot of praise for the young leg-spinner, he revealed that he had a talk with him after the game.

“I commended him and I said ‘listen, you have a big heart and I like spinners that are not afraid to bowl to big hitters’,” Russel said.

“He was doing really, really well, he was bowling into my body and mixing his pace. He’s not afraid to bowl in the power surge over to me… he did well, so hats off to him.”

“He just has a bright future. He has a long way to go and if he can be doing this, now, he has just improvement to come.”

Tanveer Sangha scalped 21 wickets in BBL10 and even managed to get selected in the Australian squad on the New Zealand tour.