Have Sri Lanka qualified for Super 12s: How can Namibia qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage?

Have Sri Lanka qualified for Super 12s: Sri Lanka and Netherlands are currently tied at 6 points after three games of the T20 World CUp 2022.

Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands by 16 runs at the Simmonds Stadium in Geelong to register their 2nd win of the tournament. After losing their first match against Namibia, the Sri Lankan team made a brilliant comeback in their next games against UAE and Netherlands.

Sri Lanka managed to score 162-6 runs in the first innings, where opener Kusal Mendis was at his very best today on a tough batting track. He scored 79 runs in just 44 balls with the help of 5 boundaries and 5 sixes. Charith Asalanka played a cameo of 31 runs, whereas Paul van Meekeran & Bas de Leede took a couple of wickets each for the Netherlands.

Netherlands managed to score just 146-9 in their 20 overs. Opener Max O’Dowd remained unbeaten till the end, and he scored 71 runs in 53 balls with the help of 3 sixes and 6 boundaries. Wanindu Hasaranga took 3 wickets for Sri Lanka, whereas Maheesh Theekshana took a couple.

Have Sri Lanka qualified for Super 12s

With this win, Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super-12 stage of the tournament because of their better NRR. Both Sri Lanka and Netherlands have 4 points in 3 matches, but Sri Lanka’s NRR is better than Netherlands. So, the result of the Namibia vs UAE match will not hamper Sri Lanka’s top-2 position.

Sri Lanka’s win over UAE by a huge margin of 79 runs helped them to bolster their NRR. After their first defeat against Namibia, it is a brilliant comeback by the Sri Lankan team. However, it will be interesting to see the Super-12 group for Sri Lanka as it is not yet decided.

Namibia’s NRR (+1.277) is better than Netherlands (-0.162), so a win for Namibia will confirm their place in the Super-12 as well, and they will also be the table-toppers. If UAE beats Namibia, Netherlands will qualify for the Super-12 stage.