Why is Dushmantha Chameera not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2022 match vs Netherlands in Geelong?

Why is Dushmantha Chameera not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2022 match: Sri Lanka have made two changes in their playing 11.

Sri Lanka and Netherlands are up against each other in the T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. It is an important game for both sides as a place in the Super-12 stage is on the cards for both teams.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first on a pitch that has been on the slower side so far in the tournament. Shanaka mentioned at the toss that it is a used wicket and chasing will be difficult later on. He also confirmed two changes in the playing 11.

Netherlands will qualify for the Super-12 stage if they can win this match. The bowlers of the side have done some fine work in the tournament so far. If the batters can complement them, it will be a great thing for the side.

Dasun Shanaka confirmed at the toss that they have made a couple of changes to their playing for the match against Netherlands. Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madushan are left out for Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando. Dushmantha Chameera injured himself in the last match, and he is out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Chameera injured himself while bowling the last over against UAE in their last match. He felt something during his run up and then he left the field in between, Shanaka completed his over. It is said to be a Calf injury, but he also has some ankle problems. Chameera will undergo a surgery.

“He’s out of the tournament definitely, but he might also use the break to do the ankle surgery that he’s been needing,” Arjuna de Silva, head of SLC’s medical advisory committee, told ESPNcricinfo.

“The previous injuries were on the anterior part of the ankle, but this is in the calf. It’s a grade-two tear.”

Chameera missed the Asia Cup 2022 has well due to an injury, but Sri Lanka managed to win the tournament. However, Chameera is the leader of Sri Lanka’s pace attack, and he was looking in great rhythm as well.