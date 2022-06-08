“Haven’t been able to digest it yet”: Rishabh Pant surprisingly reacts post being named as team India captain for South Africa T20I series

Rishabh Pant surprisingly reacts post being appointed as the Indian team skipper for the imminent five-match T20I series against South Africa.

As fate pleasantly surprises people, it did today to Rishabh Pant as the Delhi wicket-keeper batter has been elevated to the post of captain of the Indian Cricket team for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, with the series opener set to be played tomorrow (Thursday) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The BCCI decided to go for the sudden change after the team’s designated skipper for the series – KL Rahul, was ruled out of the entire series due to a right groin injury.

Hardik Pandya, who led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to their maiden IPL title triumph a few days ago, has been named as the team’s vice-captain, replacing Pant from the position.

The development has meant that Pant will go on to become the second-youngest Indian captain to lead the side in the T20I format.

Rishabh Pant was made aware of his sudden appointment to the post, with not even a day left for the start of the series, and along expected lines, the wicket-keeper batter had been taken by surprise post being communicated about the same from the BCCI.

“I haven’t been able to digest it yet. I got to know just an hour ago,” remarked Pant while wearing big smile during the pre-match press conference.

“It is a very good feeling; it did not come under very good circumstances but at the same time I am feeling happy. I would like to thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity to lead the Indian side. I will try to make the most out of it. Thank you to all my well-wishers for supporting me in my journey through the thick and thin of my cricketing career. I will look to make it a base and keep improving and keep making my life better and better each and every day,” he further added.

The 24-year-old will lead team India for the first time ever and that too in front of his home crowd in Delhi.

Additionally, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been ruled out of the entire series after sustaining an injury while batting in the nets.

The BCCI have not named any replacement players as yet to substitute the duo from the squad.

