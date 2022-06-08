Youngest captain of Indian Cricket team: Youngest captains to lead team India across all formats

Youngest captain of Indian Cricket team: 24-year-old Rishabh Pant is set to lead team India after KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury.

The Indian Cricket team has been handed a heavy blow just less than 24 hours to the commencement of their first T20I against South Africa, as their designated skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of the entire five-match series due to his right groin injury.

Additionally, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been ruled out of the South Africa series while batting during the practice session.

“Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment,” the BCCI was quoted as saying via a press release.

“He (KL Rahul) felt pain and he was checked on Wednesday morning. The team management decided that as a measure of precaution, as well keeping the England series in mind, he will be withdrawn from the South Africa series,” said a source in the knowledge of the development, as per Cricbuzz.

The development has meant that wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been appointed the skipper of the side, with Hardik Pandya named as his deputy, with the first T20I set to be played on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Youngest captain of Indian Cricket team

The 24-year-old Rishabh Pant is set to become the second-youngest captain to lead the Indian Cricket team in the T20I format.

Former Southpaw batter Suresh Raina (at 23 years 197 days) is the youngest captain to lead team India in the T20 format. He was appointed the skipper of the side during team India’s tour of Zimbabwe in the year 2010, where they played a two-match T20I series.

In the ODI format, Sachin Tendulkar, at 23 years and 126 days of age is the youngest skipper to lead India against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) in 1996.

In the Test format, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, at 21 years and 77 days of age, became the youngest captain to lead India against West Indies, in 1962 at the Kensington Oval.