“He bowls aggressively but off the field he is very calm”: Mohit Sharma believes Jasprit Bumrah will do a great job as test captain against England

Indian pacer Mohit Sharma believes Jasprit Bumrah can be a great captain for India in the test against England.

England will face India in the 5th test (rescheduled) of the 5-match test series at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. Team India can play with a brand new captain in this match.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is a doubt for the test match after being tested Covid positive during the practice match. If Rohit Sharma does not play, Jasprit Bumrah is the most likely to lead India in the match. This will be his first assignment as the captain of the side.

Mohit Sharma feels Jasprit Bumrah will be great as captain

Indian pacer Mohit Sharma has backed Jasprit Bumrah to do well as captain in the Birmingham test against England. Mohit said that Jasprit Bumrah is aggressive on the field, but he is a calm personality outside. He also pointed out that Bumrah leading the side will break the taboo that fast bowlers can’t be captain.

He said that all-rounders like Hardik Pandya led well in the IPL and Kapil Dev also led India to World Cup glory. Australia also made Pat Cummins as their captain, and he won the Ashes for them. Mohit believes that making Bumrah the captain will be great for India.

“I don’t know how well you know Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) as I know him very well. We played a lot of cricket together. He is a very cool and calm character. On the field, he bowls aggressively but off the field, he is very calm and if he becomes a captain then the taboo of fast bowlers can’t become captain will not be there,” Mohit Sharma told ANI.

“An all-rounder can become a good captain as Hardik Pandya did in IPL. Paaji (Kapil Dev) did for India if you look at other countries Pat Cummins has led Australia. So, if Bumrah becomes captain then it would be great for India.”