Cricket

“He bowls aggressively but off the field he is very calm”: Mohit Sharma believes Jasprit Bumrah will do a great job as test captain against England

Indian pacer Mohit Sharma believes Jasprit Bumrah can be a great captain for India in the test against England.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Weather at Headingley cricket ground Day 5: Weather forecast at Headingley Leeds ENG vs NZ 3rd Test
Next Article
Former F1 boss believes Toto Wolff is angry with Lewis Hamilton and doubts his back injuries
Cricket Latest News
Australian coach Andrew McDonald has hinted that Jon Holland can make a shock test return in the Galle test against Sri Lanka.
“Traditionally, finger spin has done well here”: Andrew McDonald hints at shock Test comeback for Jon Holland in Galle Test vs Sri Lanka

Australian coach Andrew McDonald has hinted that Jon Holland can make a shock test return…