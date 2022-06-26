Cricket

Rohit Sharma corona positive: Will Rohit Sharma play next match after contacting Covid 19?

Rohit Sharma corona positive: Will Rohit Sharma play next match after contacting Covid 19?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Kyrie Irving lives in NY, why would he fly across the country to work out in LA?”: NBA Twitter smells Nets star’s manipulation amid interests from the Lakers and Clippers
Next Article
"I didn't really think much about it when I took Draymond Green out in Game Four": Steve Kerr reveals you can't worry about anybody's feelings being hurt
Cricket Latest News
Rohit Sharma corona positive: Will Rohit Sharma play next match after contacting Covid 19?
Rohit Sharma corona positive: Will Rohit Sharma play next match after contacting Covid 19?

Will Rohit Sharma play next match vs England: The Indian captain has contacted the coronavirus…