Rohit Sharma corona positive: Will Rohit Sharma play next match after contacting Covid 19?

Will Rohit Sharma play next match vs England: The Indian captain has contacted the coronavirus in Leicester.

India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 five days before the upcoming one-off Test match against England in Birmingham.

Sharma, who was leading India in a practice match against Leicestershire in Leicester, didn’t bat in the second innings to raise concerns. While those concerns were initially brushed aside as a strategic move, it was only this early morning (night in England) that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) provided an official update around Sharma’s absence.

“Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team,” read an official statement from the BCCI.

It goes without saying that Sharma will take no part on Day 4 of the warm-up match at the Grace Road today.

Will Rohit Sharma play next match vs England?

Sharma, who has become the second Indian cricketer after all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin to contact coronavirus lately, will need to serve a mandatory five-day quarantine period. Readers must note that some COVID-19 positive New Zealand cricketers including captain Kane Williamson had to follow the same protocol on their ongoing tour of England.

With the rescheduled fifth England vs India Test match slated to begin from July 1, Sharma is in a race against time to recover and lead India for the first time in an away Test match.

BREAKING NEWS: Rohit Sharma has tested positive in Leicester after a rapid test. He’s in isolation, under supervision and clearly in doubt for the Birmingham Test #IndvsEng@sports_tak @aajtak — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 25, 2022

Assuming that Sharma misses this Test, India will have to find a new Test captain on an emergency basis as official vice-captain KL Rahul has also been ruled out of the tour. While moving back to former captain Virat Kohli for a match will be an option, one out of Rishabh Pant or Jasprit Bumrah could also become India’s 35th Test captain next month.

With the Indian selectors not naming a replacement for Rahul, India will also have to find a makeshift opening batter to partner Shubman Gill at the top of the order. Probable candidates for this role are Cheteshwar Pujara and Srikar Bharat.