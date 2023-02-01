“He gave me a pair of his batting pads”: How Sachin Tendulkar became certain of Sunil Gavaskar’s affection for him upon receiving his pads before Ranji Trophy debut

By the age of 14 itself, Sachin Tendulkar had already made a mark for himself in junior- level Cricket in the city of Bombay.

On a given Sunday, one could witness him playing at least half-a-dozen matches from dawn till dusk in the city’s Shivaji Park. Such was the demand for his services, that if he got Out in a match, he’d quickly scamper through to the pitch adjacent to the one he played before, to bat in a different match altogether!

His childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar would even challenge his bowlers to get him Out bowled, and awarded a coin each to the one who’d dismantle his stumps.

Having averaged over 1,000 in the year 1987, and being apart of the famous, record -breaking partnership worth 664 runs with Vinod Kambli, the media attention which Tendulkar received did head the turn of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar towards him as well.

Having idolized him growing up, Tendulkar not only met Gavaskar that year, but the latter also introduced him to the Indian cricketers who were part of the 1987 World Cup as well.

Sachin Tendulkar became certain of Sunil Gavaskar’s affection for him upon receiving his pads before Ranji Trophy debut

While writing an opinion piece for the Deccan Herald as an ode to Sunil Gavaskar when the latter had turned 60 years of age in 2009, Tendulkar revealed how he had gifted him a perfect, light-weight pair of pads ahead of his Ranji Trophy debut.

The ‘Master Blaster’ then remarked that this gesture towards him from Gavaskar made him certain as to how much he liked him as a cricketer, and which filled him with pride back then.

“Just before my Ranji Trophy debut, he gave me a pair of his batting pads which I was thrilled to use during the match. It was a very light pair, and not many youngsters in my age group could use those kind of pads. Even though I was pretty young, I could see that there was a special place in his heart for me, something I am as proud of now as I was then. Over the years, we have spent hours and hours in Mumbai and almost all cricket grounds of the world discussing cricket,” remarked Sachin.