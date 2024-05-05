Micah Parsons Roars Loud on Getting Smoked by a Sumo Wrestler in Japan

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has been a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year Award in all three of his NFL seasons. Now that he has established himself as a top defensive player, he’s now flaunting his skills by taking on Sumo wrestlers in Japan.

Parsons is a competitive athlete, and he doesn’t like to be underestimated in any challenge. The 24-year-old proved this after facing off 1-on-1 with a professional sumo wrestler. Bleacher Report recently shared a video on “X”, in which Parsons attempted to test his luck against a sumo wrestler in Tokyo, but failed in his first attempt.

However, Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud, who was also present there, went on to taunt the Cowboys linebackers with hand gestures, comparing Micah to a little boy. Encouraged by Stroud, even the sumo wrestler gained the confidence to tease Parsons, claiming he was no match for him. In retaliation, Parsons took deep breaths and once again challenged the wrestler.

But this time, the star linebacker held his ground as they pushed against each other, each trying to force the other one out of the dohyō. And force him out, Micah did. The star linebacker got hyped up after his victory, jumping around the room and mimicking the wrestler in the same manner he had mocked him.

Subsequently, Parsons re-tweeted the Bleacher Report’s post and wrote, “One thing you won’t do is disrespect the lion and think I’m not finna lock in!” Parsons showed how effective he can be on defense by successfully overcoming an opponent twice his size.

CJ Stroud and Micah Parsons Score a Touchdown in Asia

CJ Stroud and Micah Parsons are currently touring Asia to host youth and high school football camps for 10 days in three cities. Sponsored by Gridiron Imports, the 2024 Asia Tour has seen the two NFL stars complete their visits in Beijing and Shanghai and are currently in the middle of a week-long stay in Tokyo, according to USA TODAY.

While teaching the kids football, the duo also indulged in some fun experiences, including sumo wrestling. As part of the tour, Stroud and Micah even had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a Tokyo Giants’ game

These two young players have been entrusted with the responsibility of spreading America’s favorite game to the entire world, and they seem to be excelling at it. Despite being rivals on the football field, they have showcased a strong bond, and surely we will see this friendship flourish for years to come.