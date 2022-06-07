“He has a lot to learn”: Rahul Dravid believes Umran Malik is improving with every session with Indian team

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid said that Umran Malik is an exciting prospect, but he still has a lot of learn in his bowling.

Umran Malik has been the most talked-about bowler ahead of the T20I series against South Africa. The pacer from Jammu has been included for the very first time in the national team after a brilliant IPL campaign with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Umran Malik won the emerging player of the year award of the IPL 2022 for his consistent performances. Malik finished the IPL 2022 with 22 wickets in 14 games at an average of 20.18, and he finished as the 4th highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Rahul Dravid opens up on Umran Malik

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid attended the press conference ahead of the T20I series against South Africa. He was asked about the involvement of Umran Malik in the squad. Dravid said that it is exciting to bowl Umran Malik in the nets, and he wants that to translate into all three formats of the game.

“Yeah, it is exciting. He certainly bowled quick and with pace,” Rahul Dravid said about Umran Malik.

“I would love to see that translated into the longer formats of the game. But it is brilliant in terms of watching Umran in the nets, you can see that he has got that pace.”

All set for Rahul Dravid press conference #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/mxfOb8YpPt — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 7, 2022

Rahul Dravid also mentioned that people should be realistic about Umran Malik. He insists that Umran Malik has got a lot to learn till now and looking at a big squad, it won’t be easy to give chances to everyone involved in the team.

“He’s quick and improving with every session. He has a lot to learn. We have to be realistic about the game time because we have a large squad,” Rahul Dravid said.

“The more he is able to play, the better he is going to get. From our, perspective, very happy to have someone like him in the mix.”