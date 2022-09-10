“He is tremendous”: Sourav Ganguly lauds Virat Kohli and calls Kohli a more skillful player than him

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that Virat Kohli is a more skillful player than him and he will also surpass his international caps.

Virat Kohli is under a lot of limelight yet again, and this time for a very good reason after his 71st international century against Afghanistan. Kohli waited for 1020 days to break his century drought, after 2019, this was his first international century in any format of the game.

It is safe to say that Virat is one of the best batters of the modern era and his records speak for himself. The former Indian captain has scored 12344 ODI runs at 57.68, whereas he also has 8074 test and 3584 T20I runs under his belt. Virat’s form will play a huge part in India’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Sourav Ganguly calls Virat Kohli a more skillful player than him

In a recent interview on the Beerbiceps Youtube channel, former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly lauded Virat Kohli. He said that the players should be compared on the basis of their skills, and he called Virat a more skillful player than himself.

Sourav also insists that both of them played in different generations, and Virat will definitely end up playing more games than him. He also hailed Virat as a tremendous player.

“The comparison should be in terms of skill as a player. I think he is more skilful than I’m,” Sourav Ganguly said on Beerbiceps Youtube Channel.

“We played in different generations, and we played a lot of cricket. I played in my generation, and he will continue playing, probably playing more games than I did. Currently, I have played more than what he has but he’ll get past that. He is tremendous.”

Ganguly was one of the best batters India has ever produced and his stats speak for himself. He has scored 11363 ODI runs at 41.02 with the help of 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries. Ganguly also has 7212 test runs under his belt with the help of 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries.