Cricket

“He is tremendous”: Sourav Ganguly lauds Virat Kohli and calls Kohli a more skillful player than him

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that Virat Kohli is a more skillful player than him and he will also surpass his international caps.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Colin Kaepernick created $43 million worth media buzz with infamous Nike campaign
Next Article
Why is Alex Albon out: Why Williams F1 star won't race this weekend
Cricket Latest News
Pakistan cricket team's coach Saqlain Mushtaq has said that the champion teams do not rely on the toss to win games ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final.
“We never talk about the toss”: Saqlain Mushtaq believes champion teams do not think about toss ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final

Pakistan cricket team’s coach Saqlain Mushtaq has said that the champion teams do not rely…