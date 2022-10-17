“He looks a committed fellow”: Sachin Tendulkar expresses faith in Arshdeep Singh to come good in T20 World Cup 2022

Sachin Tendulkar expresses faith in Arshdeep Singh to deliver for team India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad, Mohammed Shami, picking three wickets (excluding the run-out) while defending 11 runs during the last Over of today’s Warm-up match against Australia, might well have helped convince skipper Rohit Sharma clear some mist of doubt pertaining the Indian pace bowling attack during the mega event.

Interestingly, Shami bowled only the final Over of the match today, which, as Rohit exclaimed later, was part of the plan as he wanted the 32-year-old to take the final Over challenge.

The decision might also have to do with the fact the Arshdeep Singh, who still had an Over to bowl, leaked 30 runs (17+13) in his previous two Overs, had perhaps failed in managing to win his skipper’s confidence, who’s still scratching his head to find a solution to his team’s death bowling woes.

If Shami does make it to the playing XI during the opening match against Pakistan, Arshdeep is likely to be benched, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Powerplay numbers in the format likely to make him the second pacer in the line-up.

Sachin Tendulkar expresses faith in Arshdeep Singh

However, legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has showered praises for Arshdeep Singh, while expressing faith in him to deliver for the team in the ongoing World Cup.

During an interaction with the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), Tendulkar remarked that the left-arm pacer’s balanced mindset and commitment towards following a set plan in mind, makes him stand out in the shortest format, where the batters are constantly improvising to play innovative shots all across the field of play.

“Whatever I have seen of him, he looks a committed fellow because you can see a player, you can make out looking at his mindset. What I really like is that if Arshdeep has a plan, he commits to it and that is really, really important in this format as batters are going out and playing those extra shots and some innovative ones. So if you have a plan, commit to it, ” exclaimed Tendulkar.

While the 23-year-old impressed with his death bowling during the Asia Cup 2022, his numbers in the phase during the previous three T20 matches (including today versus Australia), have been disappointing.

During his last T20I against South Africa, he even ended up with the second-worst economy rate for an Indian bowler in the format, with figures of 4-0-62-2.