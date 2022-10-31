“He will get his due”: Chetan Sharma asserts Prithvi Shaw will soon earn back team India call-up after being ignored for New Zealand and Bangladesh tour 2022

Prithvi Shaw has been left out from India squad for the tours to New Zealand and Bangladesh.

BCCI’s All-India senior selection committee under the chairmanship of Chetan Sharma have announced the team India squads for the upcoming New Zealand and Bangladesh tours which will commence soon after the end of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

While a host of senior players who are presently in Australia partaking in the World Cup being rested and some perhaps dropped for the White-ball series against New Zealand, a majority of them will be back with the ODI and the Test sides for the Bangladesh series in December.

With both the present T20 format openers in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul being rested for the NZ tour, time might have been perhaps ripe for Prithvi Shaw, for who the fans have been rooting for quite a few months now pertaining a comeback into the national side.

However, surprisingly it is Shubman Gill who has been handed with a maiden T20I call-up, with Shaw yet again receiving nothing but a selection snub.

Chetan Sharma asserts Prithvi Shaw will soon get his due

Chetan Sharma, however, did make sure he touched upon Prithvi’s case before the press on Monday, and stated that the Mumbai batter has been in conversation with the selectors.

However, he also stated that the management is presently willing to persist with the current set of players in terms of providing them ample chances to prove their worth.

“Selectors are in constant touch with Prithvi Shaw. He will get his due. Right now we need to give chances to the current people in fray,” remarked Chetan Sharma.

As things stands presently, Shaw’s average in the T20 format reads 26.75 after 89 innings. Also, in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23, while he does average a healthy 47.50 across 7 innings, he has managed to score a century and half-century so far, only against relatively weaker sides in Assam and Mizoram respectively.

On the flip side, with strike rate perhaps the real deal in the T20 format, the 22-year-old’s number in SMAT 2022/23 in this division (strike rate of 191.27 across 7 innings) are far way superior than the rest in the tournament.

As far as the IPL is concerned, Shaw’s strike rate in the powerplay is the highest in the league’s history (with a 500-ball cut-off).