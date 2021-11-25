Cricket

“He would’ve bowled 45 Overs straight from one end”: Ricky Ponting trolls Glenn Mcgrath upon imagining him being Australia’s Test captain in past

"He would've bowled 45 Overs straight from one end": Ricky Ponting trolls Glenn Mcgrath upon imagining him being Australia's Test captain in past
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"All we are doing is really trying to balance"- Mercedes reveals why they didn't use "spicy engine" in Qatar
Next Article
"I actually have no idea"– Jenson Button still can't get 'off the fence' over Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen title competition
Cricket Latest News
Retained players in IPL 2022: Who are the players retained by IPL franchises ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions?
Retained players in IPL 2022: Who are the players retained by IPL franchises ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions?

Retained players in IPL 2022: Who and how many players have the various IPL franchises…