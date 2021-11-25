“He would’ve bowled 45 Overs straight from one end”: Ricky Ponting trolls Glenn Mcgrath upon imagining him being Australia’s Test captain in past

Ricky Ponting trolls Glenn Mcgrath upon envisaging him as Australia’s Test captain in the past during an Australian based talk show

Two topics are doing quite some rounds in the Australian Cricket fraternity since the past week- the Tim Paine debacle regarding the sexting scandal, and deliberations around who the Australian Cricket Board appoint their next Test captain after Paine’s fallout.

After an emotional address to the press announcing his resignation from Australia’s Test captaincy a week ago, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter now also has to prove his fitness and form, to even make it to the playing 11 of the Aussie side, set to begin its Ashes 2021-22 campaign from December 8 this year at the Gabba, Brisbane.

The team’s current Vice-captain in the Test format- speedster Pat Cummins is the frontrunner at the moment for the captaincy role in the longest format of the game.

Speaking on the probability of the same, former Aussie all-format skipper Ricky Ponting has hilariously reacted upon imagining a fast bowler donning the captaincy hat in Tests during his playing days.

Ricky Ponting trolls Glenn Mcgrath

Upon being invited in Australia’s famous talk show ‘The Front Bar’, the 46-year-old was quite in some mood to joke around his former team mates and star pacers- Brett Lee and Glenn Mcgrath.

For context, the topic of discussion was around an Aussie fast bowler captaining the side in general, and the Test format in particular.

Ponting not only trivialized the prospect of the same, but also trolled the likes of Lee and Mcgrath in the process.

“Imagine Brett Lee or Glenn Mcgrath thinking about what’s gonna happen in the next Over (while captaining). And if Glenn Mcgrath was the captain he would have bowled 45 Overs straight from one end in the Test match”, exclaimed Ponting.

It is worth of an mention that Australia have never had a fast bowler as the Test captain during an entire series in the past. Thus, this would be the first time ever that a pacer- Pat Cummins, might actually get his names recorded in the history books- the chances of which are fairly high at the moment.

Apart from a one-off cameo from Ray Lindwall in 1956, Australia’s men’s side has never appointed a frontline fast bowler to lead them in Test cricket, the closest being medium-pace allrounders Monty Noble and Jack Ryder more than a century ago.