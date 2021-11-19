“Will you want to taste my ***”: Tim Paine resigns from captaincy post sexting scandal

Tim Paine resigns from captaincy: The Australian wicket-keeper batter will no longer lead them in the upcoming Ashes 2021-22.

Australia men’s cricket team’s Ashes 2021-22 preparations have received a major blow after Test captain Tim Paine has decided to quit from the leadership role. Paine’s decision has come as an aftermath of him being investigated in a sexting scandal involving a Cricket Tasmania co-worker.

Paine, who had made his international debut in white-ball cricket during the tour of UK in 2009, hadn’t played Test cricket for more than seven years before making a comeback during Ashes 2017-18.

It was on the eve of his Test comeback (on November 23) that Paine had sent obscene messages and a “dick pic” to his then co-worker in domestic cricket. “Will you want to taste my *** ?? F*** me, I’m seriously hard,” read Paine’s message to her former colleague as retrieved by Herald Sun.

Sexting text meaning

It is worth mentioning that the word “sexting” has been derived from a combination of words “sex” and “texting”. In simple words, sexting is an act of sending sexual text messages or nude photos.

Tim Paine resigns from captaincy post sexting chat scandal

Paine, who had married Bon Paine in 2016 and has three kids, has resigned from the captaincy in the “best interests of his family and Australian cricket”.

“Tim felt it was in the best interests of his family and Australian cricket to take this decision to step down as captain. The Board has accepted Tim’s resignation and will now work through a process with the National Selection Panel of identifying and appointing a new captain,” Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein.

It was post the 2018 Cape Town scandal that Paine was given the captaincy role as Steven Smith’s replacement. Out of his 35 Tests, Paine has led Australia on 23 occasions scoring 909 runs at an average of 28.40 with the help of six half-century as Australia’s 46th captain.

Cricket Australia were unaware about this incident at the time of Paine’s appointment back in the day. It is worth mentioning that Paine continues to be available for selection in the Australian team.

Tim Paine sexting text chat

[On the eve of first Ashes 2017-18 Test]

Tim: I like good girl (name removed). But this other one sounds interesting.

Woman: When I’m good I’m good. When I am bad I am brilliant.

Tim: Brilliant bad??

[On the morning of first Ashes 2017-18 Test]

Woman: I will think naughty thoughts about you whilst we watch the TV.

Tim: I’m cracking! Ha ha. Naughty thoughts like what? I’m about to give something firm a pull.

Woman: Ha, sorry I’m getting ready for work … it’s a big day for us kids.

Tim: Will you want to taste my ***?? F*** me, I’m seriously hard.

Woman: I thought we were resting hands.

Tim: Can’t rest them when I’m this hard!! Need to ease the tension … Finish me off with those lips then (name removed). [after sending an unsolicited dick pic] Finish me off right now!!!