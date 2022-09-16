Head coach of Mumbai Indians new: Mark Boucher stats coaching career and list of teams coached

Head coach of Mumbai Indians new: Mumbai Indians have named new their head coach for the upcoming IPL season.

Mumbai Indians is the most successful IPL franchise, and they are set to have a brand new coaching staff for the upcoming season after elevating Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan to the global roles. Along with the IPL, the MI franchise will be seen in ILT20 League and South Africa T20 Leagues as well, and Jayawardene and Zaheer will take care of all of them.

Ahead of the IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians have finally revealed their new head coach, who will be replacing Mahela Jayawardene. Jayawardene has been with the Mumbai Indians for six seasons, and they have won the title in three of them. He is the 2nd most successful coach in IPL history.

Head coach of Mumbai Indians new

Mumbai Indians have appointed former South Africa wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as their new head coach. Boucher is currently the head coach of South Africa’s national team, but he as announced that he will leave the position after the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Boucher has expressed his delight on becoming the new head coach of the franchise. He has called it a privilege and honour to be the head coach of one of the most successful franchises in world cricket.

“It is an honor and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport,” Mark Boucher said in the official statement.

“I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit.”

Boucher, who is the current coach of South Africa’s national team has coached South Africa’s domestic side Titans in the past, and he led them to 5 domestic titles. He also worked as the wicket-keeping coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2016. He has registered 11 Test, 12 in ODI and 23 T20I wins with South Africa so far.