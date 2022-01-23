Most catches in international cricket: Full list of players with most ODI catches

Most catches in international cricket: Some of the great batters in cricket have also secured their positions in fielding records.

For some strange reason, fielding records aren’t celebrated as much as batting and bowling records in cricket. A large majority of passionate cricket fans, who are mostly up to date about batting and bowling records, are found wanting when it comes to fielding records in the sport.

Fielding, a job in cricket which each player has to perform irrespective of primary skill (batting or bowling), more often than not falls in the category of a thankless task.

Having said that, the skill has it in it to turn the tables on a cricket field for a match situation can easily be affected if a fielder grabs a breathtaking catch or drops a sitter.

While batters don’t have to depend on anyone for scoring runs on a cricket field, the nature of the sport is such that bowlers are always depending on fielders expecting them to grab all the catches that come their way. Hence, increasing the role and importance of a fielder in cricket.

Most catches in international cricket

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor are present in the lists of most catches in both international cricket in ODIs.

As far as wicket-keepers are concerned, former South Africa wicket-keeper Mark Boucher, former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara are the common names in both the lists.

As a fielder

Player Matches Innings Catches Max Mahela Jayawardene (SL/Asia) 652 768 440 4 Ricky Ponting (AUS/ICC) 560 717 364 3 Ross Taylor (NZ) 447 543 348 4 Jacques Kallis (SA/Afr/ICC) 519 664 338 4 Rahul Dravid (IND/Asia/ICC) 509 571 334 4

As a wicket-keeper

Player Matches Innings Catches Max Mark Boucher (SA/Afr/ICC) 467 596 952 6 Adam Gilchrist (AUS/ICC) 396 485 813 6 MS Dhoni (IND/Asia) 538 608 634 6 Ian Healy (AUS) 287 392 560 6 Kumar Sangakkara (SL/Asia/ICC) 594 499 539 5

Most ODI catches

As a fielder

Player Matches Innings Catches Max Mahela Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 448 443 218 4 Ricky Ponting (AUS/ICC) 375 372 160 3 Mohammed Azharuddin (IND) 334 332 156 4 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 463 456 140 4 Ross Taylor (NZ) 233 229 139 4

As a wicket-keeper