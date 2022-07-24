Headingley Leeds boundary size: Leeds Headingley Cricket Stadium boundary length

Headingley Leeds boundary size: The SportsRush brings you the details of the boundary length of Headingley Cricket Stadium in Leeds.

Leeds’ Headingley Stadium is hosting the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series between England and South Africa. The winner of this match will win the series, so this is the series decider.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first, where both teams announced unchanged squads from the last match. The Proteas lost the wicket of Janneman Malan early, but Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen stabilized the innings. At the end of 10 overs, South Africa were 60-1.

The pitch at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds has been a really good track for batting, and it has been seen in the domestic limited-overs games. This stadium is hosting its first ODI game after the ICC 2019 World Cup, so a fresh pitch is getting used.

This pitch will assist the batters, but the new set of white Kookaburra balls are swinging a lot recently, and the same can be expected in this match as well. Due to the dryish nature of the wicket, even the spinners will be effective, and a longer boundary on one side of the ground will make their job easier a little bit.

From one end, the straighter boundary is around 70 metres, which is not that long. The longer boundary on one side of the ground is around 75 metres, whereas the boundary on the other side is around 66 metres. So, apart from one side, the boundaries at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds are not that big for the batters.

There is a forecast of rain in between the match, so the overcast conditions may make the job of the pacers a little bit easier. The first 1st innings ODI score at this venue is just 233 runs, so the bowlers have performed well here.