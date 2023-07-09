Stuart Broad was bang on with his prophecy of sorts with regard to England win in Leeds. (Photos courtesy: Getty Images and screen grab from Sky Sports Cricket Twitter)

England veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad’s prophecy of sorts ahead of Day 4 of the recently concluded Headingley Test of Ashes 2023 amazingly comes to an inch-perfect fruition. It took England exactly 50 overs to chase down the target of 251 runs during the third Test as they stay alive in the five-match series with the score line reading 2-1 in favour of Australia.

Akin the first two Tests this one proved to be a see-saw battle as well between the two fierce rivals. However, Harry Brook’s fluent half-century (75) and his seventh-wicket stand alongside allrounder Chris Woakes (32*) shifted the balance in favour of the hosts as they emerged victorious by 3 wickets.

Mitchell Starc’s 14th Test five-wicket haul did make the ever-energetic crowd nervous for a fair bit of time, but the pressure never really mounted on the backs of the English batting line-up as the incoming batters kept on scoring at a brisk rate akin an ODI contest.

This is exactly what Broad had earlier stated and which is doing rounds on the internet due to the sheer coincidence.

This Is How Stuart Broad Rightly Prophesied England Win In Leeds Test

During an interaction with Sky Sports ahead of start of play on Day 4, Broad had stated that irrespective of the cloudy or sunny conditions, England will go ahead with the chase like a 50-over game.

“We know Headingley here, if the clouds are in it can nip around a little bit, if the sun comes out it’s generally a bit flatter. But, we sort of take our chasing a bit like a 50-over approach and 250 in a 50-over approach – you are encouraged.”

As it turned out, Woakes drove the last ball of the 50th over bowled by Starc towards the point fence to win the Test. Mark Wood (16*) and he stitched together a crucial 24-run stand for the eighth wicket to see their team home.