Headingley Leeds Test record: Leeds Test record and highest innings totals

Headingley Leeds Test record and highest innings totals: Leeds will be hosting a Test match after less than a year.

The third Test match of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England will be played in Leeds from today. Despite England gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series, expect the dead-rubber to be a gripping one for the next five days.

Headingley, which had hosted both a T20I and a Test last year, will be hosting an international match after less than 12 months. England, who have played 78 out of the 79 Tests played here, have won 35 and lost 25 over the years. New Zealand, on the other hand, have won two and lost five out of their eight Leeds Tests between 1949-2015.

While England have made a solitary change to their Playing XI in the form of debutant Jamie Overton coming in place of injured veteran James Anderson, New Zealand will reveal their Playing XI at the toss today.

Headingley Leeds Test record

While former Australia captain Don Bradman (963) is the highest run-scorer in Leeds Tests, former England players such as Geoffrey Boycott (897), John Edrich (849), Graham Gooch (776) and Alastair Cook (718) follow him on this list. Below is a list of highest run-scorers at Headingley among active cricketers:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Joe Root (ENG) 8 551 121 42.38 2 3 Ben Stokes (ENG) 4 348 135* 58 2 1 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 6 340 140 42.5 1 1 Shai Hope (WI) 1 265 147 265 2 0 Stuart Broad (ENG) 10 244 67* 18.76 0 2

Anderson and his long-time new-ball opening partner Stuart Broad are among the highest wicket-takers in Leeds Tests. Below is a list of the Top Five among active cricketers:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average 5 10 Stuart Broad (ENG) 10 46 26.3 3 0 James Anderson (ENG) 11 43 26.2 3 1 Trent Boult (NZ) 2 9 24.22 1 0 Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 1 9 12.77 1 0 Steven Finn (ENG) 3 9 35.11 0 0

Highest innings totals at Headingley Cricket Ground