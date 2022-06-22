James Anderson Injury news: What happened to James Anderson? Why James Anderson ruled out of 3rd Test vs New Zealand?

James Anderson Injury news: The English pacer is set to miss the 3rd test against New Zealand at the Headingley in Leeds.

England will take on New Zealand in the 3rd test of the three-match series at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. The hosts are aiming to complete a whitewash in the series, whereas the Blackcaps are playing for respect.

Kane Williamson will be back in this game for the Blackcaps. Under the coaching of Brendon McCullum, the English team has been playing an aggressive brand of cricket, and they proved it in the last test against Trent Bridge.

James Anderson Injury news

English captain Ben Stokes attended the pre-match conference on Wednesday, where he confirmed that James Anderson will not play the Headingley test, starting on Thursday. Ben Stokes said that James Anderson has not recovered fully, and looking at the test against India in mind, they don’t want to take any risks.

“It’s unfortunate for Jimmy but we’ve obviously got a massive Test match against India next week to look to as well,” Ben Stokes said.

“He didn’t pull up as well, so it’s great Jamie gets the opportunity to represent England.”

“I’m not too sure to be honest [of the injury], I’m sure the medical team will update me, but he’s got a bit of a puffy ankle.”

Pacer Jamie Overton to set to make his Test debut in place of James Anderson. Jamie Overton has scalped 206 FC wickets in 82 matches at an impressive average of 30.22. Ben Stokes said that he is excited about what Overton will bring to the side in the Headingley Test.

“Overton has been very impressive,” Ben Stokes said.

“So to have someone come in, in obviously a different role to what Jimmy normally plays, and in the back pocket have someone who can bowl 90 miles an hour, and bowl aggressively is exciting to have in the team.”

England Playing 11: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Matt Potts, Jack Leach.