Headingley Leeds weather Day 1: What is the weather forecast for India vs England 3rd Test at Leeds?

Headingley Leeds weather: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the ENG vs IND 3rd Test.

After a more than a week-long gap between the second and third Test match, England and India will lock horns again from tomorrow at Headingley.

Having last hosted a Test match during Ashes 2019, Leeds will be hosting one after a couple of years. As far as England hosting India for a Test at this venue is concerned, the last instance of the same was registered almost a couple of decades ago in 2002.

✅ 1 day to go until Headingley

✅ The trumpet is back

✅ The Barmy Army are back Oh, and funny things happen at Headingley… COME ON THE ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/7ftBR1RSZq — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 24, 2021

England, who had last won a Test match against India in Leeds in 1967, are desperate for a victory as another loss will rule out all chances of them regaining the Pataudi Trophy.

However, the hosts will require a much-improved performance especially from their batsmen as over-reliance on captain Joe Root isn’t reaping fruits for them.

Headingley Leeds weather 3rd Test Day 1

All stakeholders of the Test series should rejoice as the weather for the first day of the third Test between England and India is more than favourable for smooth conduct of 90 overs.

According to AccuWeather, there is no probability of rain in Leeds tomorrow. Weather in the first session is likely to be “Cloudy” but it shouldn’t put on display a rain interruption barring a last-minute change in the prediction. Even if the same happens, it is unlikely to be a significant one.

11:00 AM – 18 degree (Cloudy).

12:00 PM – 19 degree (Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 20 degree (Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 20 degree (Mostly Sunny).

03:00 PM – 21 degree (Mostly Sunny).

04:00 PM – 20 degree (Mostly Sunny).

05:00 PM – 20 degree (Mostly Sunny).

06:00 PM – 19 degree (Mostly Sunny).

07:00 PM – 18 degree (Mostly Sunny).