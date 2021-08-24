India vs England 3rd Test Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch IND vs ENG Leeds Test?

India vs England 3rd Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the third ENG vs IND Test.

The third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England will commence in Headingley from tomorrow. With India gaining a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, another victory will ensure that they will return home with the Pataudi Trophy.

Playing at Leeds for the first time since 2002, the visitors would be vary of the challenges possessed by what is expected to be a sluggish surface as no current member of the Indian team has played a Test at this venue.

England, on the other hand, wouldn’t want to be 0-2 down in a home Test series. Majorly relying on a couple of players, England are likely to make changes to their Playing XI for the third Test.

In the middle of a difficult patch in Test cricket, Joe Root would be hoping for his teammates to stand tall on their potential and contribute as a team for individual performances won’t be enough for the home team to beat India.

India vs England 3rd Test Live Telecast Channel in India and England

Sony Sports Network is broadcasting this five-match Test series between England and India in India. As was the case during the recently concluded second Test, the third Test will also be telecast on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4.

Sony’s extensive coverage means that they are televising matches in four languages namely English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. While Sony SIX and Sony TEN 3 are televising matches in England and Hindi commentary respectively, Sony TEN 4 is televising it in Tami/Telugu.

Online users can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in England are concerned, they will also be able to watch the Leeds Test on their televisions by tuning in to the tried and tested Sky Sports Cricket.

Date – 25/08/2021 (Wednesday) – 29/08/2021 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 11:00 AM (England) and 03:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sky Sports Cricket (England) and Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 (India).

Online platform – Sky Sports App (England) and Sony LIV (India).