Star Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc recently revealed how he had managed to steal one of the three bats from the kit bag of Australian women’s team wicket-keeper batter and wife Alyssa Healy last year, while she was away from home on one of the tours.

The power couple became the first heterosexual pair of cricketers to have played Test cricket for Australia, when they had married in the year 2016. As if a match made in heaven, the duo have known each other since childhood. Along with their respective cricketing careers, their beautiful love story also flourished over the course of time and much to their delight, the bond has only gathered strength since they’ve tied the knot.

Both Starc and Healy have almost always managed to have each other’s company and cheered for one another from the stands during a notable ICC tournament fixture or otherwise. While Healy cheered for her husband during ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 final, Starc was there to pose along with his wife with the Women’s World Cup 2022 trophy.

Starc had even landed in Mumbai to cheer for Healy and her team UP Warriorz during the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League earlier this year. With all the love blossoming over the years, Starc can definitely be pardoned for nicking out one of her bats. Isn’t it?

Here’s Why 197 cm Tall Mitchell Starc Stole 166 cm Tall Wife Alyssa Healy’s Bat Worth $1,250

During an interaction with The Sun around last week, Starc revealed that it were South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje‘s pacey deliveries during South Africa’s tour of Australia last summer which compelled him to play with a lighter bat. He had to not look anywhere else, as he already had Alyssa’s bat under his possession since last winter without her knowledge – about which he would later inform her.

“Anrich Nortje of South Africa was bowling pretty fast during our summer at home. So, I thought I’d try a lighter bat.”

Notably, bats used by women cricketers are of a similar dimension as the one used by the male cricketers, just that the ones used by the former are light-weighted. Starc would remark that all he had to do was add an extra grip to the handle and it was ready for use. The left-arm pacer also revealed that Alyssa had taken one of his bats a few years ago, so it was already even-stevens.

“I think it’s one-all now because she took one of mine a few years ago. She cut the handle off, so it was no good to me after that!”

When Mitchell Starc Lined Up In Queue Outside Trent Bridge To Watch Women’s Ashes

With regular captain Meg Lanning being ruled out of the entirety Women’s Ashes 2023, Alyssa Healy was all set to lead the Australian women’s Test side for the first time in her career last month.

There was, thus, no way Starc could have missed the opportunity to cheer her from the stands at Trent Bridge – the venue for the recently concluded one-off Test match of Women’s Ashes. Ahead of the start of Day 1, he was spotted waiting patiently in queue with the common fans outside the stadium.

It wasn’t clear as to why Starc could not have an access of the VIP pass. Nonetheless, he yet again proved to be his wife’s lucky charm, as Australia went on to defeat England by 89 runs.