“He’s not required to isolate in New South Wales”: Pat Cummins is set to be available to play Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test

The Australian team has been dominating in the Adelaide test so far. They scored 473 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Labuschagne’s hundred and Warner’s & Smith’s half-century. Ahead of the game, Australia lost their captain Pat Cummins after he was identified as a close Covid-19 contact.

Australian captain Pat Cummins got ruled out of the 2nd Ashes 2021-22 test in Adelaide. Pat Cummins came in close contact with a Covid-19 patient on Wednesday. He went to a restaurant with Harry Conway, where he became a close contact. Both Cummins and Conway returned negative results, and they needed to isolate for seven days. SA Health has confirmed that Cummins and Conway are close contacts.

Cricket Australia confirmed that Cummins did not break any security protocol, and he will be available to lead the side in the MCG Test.

Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test: Big update on Pat Cummins

However, it is now said that Pat Cummins has left South Australia to reach New South Wales. According to NSW rules, Pat Cummins is not required to isolate anymore and he can begin his training. Fox Cricket boundary rider Kath Loughnan confirmed about the same

“He has left South Australia and the good news for Pat Cummins is at this current stage he’s not required to isolate in New South Wales,” she said.

“That’s because the restaurant he attended here in Adelaide three days ago hasn’t been listed as a place of high concern on the New South Wales government website.”

“At this stage he can train and bowl and prepare for the Boxing Day Test match.”

“I imagine he’d be laying low once he arrives in Sydney and just spending time with his partner and newborn child and training.”

This is a huge boost for the Australian side as the fitness of Josh Hazlewood is also a concern. The Boxing Day test will start from 26 December 2021 at the MCG. Michael Neser is playing instead of Cummins in Adelaide, whereas Richardson is playing for Josh Hazlewood.