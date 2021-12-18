Cricket

“He’s not required to isolate in New South Wales”: Pat Cummins is set to be available to play Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test

Pat Cummins will be available for Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test after he has moved to New South Wales from South Australia.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I trust Klay Thompson to come in and not disappear for two weeks": Kendrick Perkins takes a dig at Kyrie Irving ahead of the two All-Stars' highly anticipated return to the hardwood
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Pat Cummins will be available for Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test after he has moved to New South Wales from South Australia.
“He’s not required to isolate in New South Wales”: Pat Cummins is set to be available to play Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test

Pat Cummins will be available for Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test after he has moved…