Most Expensive Player In IPL 2024 Auction [FULL LIST]

Australian captain Pat Cummins is officially the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. The overseas players are always in high demand and it was proved yet again during the IPL 2024 auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired his services for a record price of INR 20.50 crore.

Cummins broke the record of English all-rounder Sam Curran who was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 18.50 crore. As soon as Cummins’ name was announced, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians started the bidding war. They were soon joined by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

SRH then joined the tug of war and battled with RCB till the end. RCB were short in budget and that’s why Hyderabad got their man for a record price. Hyderabad have always spent big on the players and they had the same luxury this time again as well.

This is not the first time that Cummins has received such a huge bid in the auction. Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for INR 15.50 crore in the IPL 2020 auction. However, it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to justify his price tag or not. There will be a lot of expectations on his shoulders.

Cummins has never been able to impress in IPL with either bat or ball. In 42 matches, he has scalped 45 wickets at an economy and strike rate of 8.54 and 21.18, respectively. He has scored three half-centuries with the bat but that certainly has not been enough for the money he has received.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell becomes the 2nd highest earner of the auction with INR 14 crore and will play for Chennai Super Kings. Indian pacer Harshal Patel also got a hefty price of INR 11.5 crore by Punjab Kings. Travis Head and Rovman Powell also made it to the top-5 list.

Most Expensive Player In IPL 2024 Auction [UPDATED]

Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – INR 20.50 crore

Daryl Mitchell (Chennai Super Kings) – INR 14 crore

Harshal Patel (Punjab Kings) – INR 11.75 crore

Rovman Powell (Rajasthan Royals) – INR 7.40 crore

Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – INR 6.80 crore

Gerald Coetzee (Mumbai Indians) – INR 5 crore

Harry Brook (Delhi Capitals) – INR 4 crore

Shardul Thakur (Chennai Super Kings) – INR 3.6 crore

Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings) – INR 1.80 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – INR 1.5 crore