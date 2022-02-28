Highest 4th innings total in Christchurch: What is the highest successful run chase at Hagley Oval Christchurch Tests?

Highest 4th innings total in Christchurch: The home team will have to seal a record chase in order to win the match and series tomorrow.

A record run-chase stands between New Zealand and a maiden Test series victory against South Africa. While the Black Caps had successfully managed to end an 18-year drought by winning the first Test against South Africa in Christchurch, their first-ever series victory against the Proteas requires a heroic effort on a Day 5 pitch at the same venue.

Chasing a 426-run target in the second Test, New Zealand ended the fourth day on 94/4 in 42 overs. 332 runs to be scored with six wickets in hand doesn’t make them the favourites but the hosts would want to leave no stone unturned to achieve a historic Test series victory.

While batter Devon Conway (60*) and wicket-keeper batter Tom Blundell (1*) will resume New Zealand’s innings on Day 5, first innings centurion Colin de Grandhomme would be doubtlessly expected to shoulder responsibility for the second time in a row.

Hagley Oval, which has been hosting Test matches in Christchurch since 2014, has never witnessed a 300+ fourth innings total in the 11 Tests that have been played here in the last eight years.

As far as highest Test run-chases at Hagley Oval are concerned, New Zealand have emerged as the victorious side on all four previous occasions. Having said that, the highest that they have chased at this venue is a 132-run target (against India in 2020). If New Zealand are to win this match, they will have to post a more than three times innings total than their previous best.

Highest 4th innings total in Christchurch Tests

Team Score Overs Opposition Year New Zealand 256/8 124.4 England 2018 Sri Lanka 236 106.2 New Zealand 2018 Australia 201/3 54 New Zealand 2016 New Zealand 132/3 36 India 2020 New Zealand 111/1 18.4 Bangladesh 2017

Highest successful run chase at Hagley Oval

Team Score Overs Opposition Year New Zealand 132/3 36 India 2020 New Zealand 111/1 18.4 Bangladesh 2017 New Zealand 108/2 31.2 Pakistan 2016 New Zealand 107/2 30.4 Sri Lanka 2014

New Zealand’s highest 4th innings total at home