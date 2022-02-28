Will Young catch vs South Africa: New Zealand player grabs terrific boundary catch to dismiss Marco Jansen in Christchurch Test

Will Young catch: The opening batter from New Zealand put on display a praiseworthy fielding effort at the Hagley Oval today.

During the fourth day of the second Test of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of New Zealand in Christchurch, New Zealand batter Will Young grabbed one of the best catches in the format to become an instant source of amazement.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 79th over in the first session when South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen flicked New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for what initially looked like a boundary.

In what was an off-stump delivery, Jansen had managed to hit it well but had to take the long walk back due to Young’s praiseworthy fielding effort. Coming in to bat at No. 8 in the 68th over, Jansen departed after scoring 9 (41).

Fielding at deep mid-wicket, Young ran hard towards his left to catch a ball moving away from him. The 29-year old player eventually stretched enough to let the ball stick to his left hand before putting in a dive to complete a terrific catch at the Hagley Oval.

Young, however, couldn’t replicate similar results with the bat in hand as it took South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada only a couple of deliveries to dismiss him for a duck in the second innings later on in the day.

While batter Devon Conway’s unbeaten third Test half-century prevented a batting collapse on Day 4, New Zealand still have a long way to go to save this match. Chasing a 426-run target, New Zealand lack behind by 332 runs with only six wickets in hand.

Will Young catch vs South Africa

A simply outrageous catch from Will Young is our @ANZ_NZ Play of the Day from Hagley Oval! #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/iRWNvriqja — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 28, 2022

Twitter reactions on Will Young catch:

That is an unbelievable catch from Will Young! #NZvSApic.twitter.com/jWVgNcvDsg — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) February 28, 2022

Hard to beat that Will Young catch in 2022. #NZvSA . Exceptional. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) February 27, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.